ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland restaurants and bars will now be able to stay open longer as a coronavirus restriction is lifted Monday.
Gov. Larry Hogan issued an emergency order last week to allow bars and restaurants to stay open past 10 p.m.
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
“With our data trends showing continued improvement, the holiday surges behind us, and the increasing speed of vaccinations, we are now able to take this step,” Hogan said in a statement. “Marylanders must continue to remain cautious and vigilant in order to keep ourselves, our families, and our communities safe and healthy.”
COVID-19 Latest: Maryland Bars, Restaurants Can Stay Open Past 10 P.M. Beginning Monday, Gov. Hogan Says
This comes as coronavirus hospitalizations and the positivity rate have been trending downward.
Baltimore County is also allowing youth sports to resume in the county.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.