By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Appointments to get the coronavirus vaccine are being canceled across the area because of the winter weather.

Anne Arundel County officials canceled morning vaccine and testing appointments for Tuesday due to the snow, the second day in a row they did so. Those who had appointments scheduled will get an email or phone call with information on how to reschedule.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

The University of Maryland Medical Center canceled appointments at its downtown and Midtown campus Monday. Representatives will reach out to anyone who had an appointment to reschedule if they haven’t already.

Baltimore County is also rescheduling appointments.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

CBS Baltimore Staff