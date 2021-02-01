Tracking SnowMore Snow Expected Monday, Winter Storm Warning In Effect Through Tuesday
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore have identified the man who was fatally shot during a robbery in the city Friday morning.

The shooting happened around 11 a.m. in the 2900 block of Brighton Street. Police said when officers got to the scene, they found the 58-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

On Monday, police identified the victim as Kenneth Gerstley of Pikesville.

Police said detectives believe the motive was robbery.

Anyone with information should call police or Metro Crime Stoppers.

