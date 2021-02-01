ADAMSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — A crash on an icy road in Frederick County Monday left a 64-year-old Frederick man dead, the county’s sheriff’s office said.
The crash happened around noon in the 6900 block of Ira Sears Road in Adamstown. According to the sheriff’s office, the victim and two others were on a waste truck belonging to Ecology Service Recycle Disposal Company when the truck overturned on an icy and snowy road.
The victim, Mark Steven Williams, was pinned under the truck and died at the scene.
Officials did not say if the other two people in the truck were hurt.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but the sheriff’s office said the driver failed to make a curve in the road.
