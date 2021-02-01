PIKESVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Hundreds of crashes were reported across Maryland as the first major winter storm of the year brought snow, sleet and freezing rain.

As mother nature dumped snow, sleet and freezing rain on the roadways, drivers approached their morning commute with caution.

“There’s a couple knuckleheads but so far, so good,” said Ken Chamberlin, from Shrewsburry, Pennsylvania.

The several days of preparations by road crews has appeared to pay off for the most part, with major roadways mostly clear. Still, some of the less traveled roads are posing a problem.

“They’re slushy, but they’re clear and as long as you go slowly, you can do it,” said driver Wendy Baker.

“Middletown Road is still pretty covered, it’s kinda icy but it’s still freezing rain up there, but as soon as you get on 83 it’s fine,” another driver, Cody Edwards said.

A car flipped over along I-83 near the Hereford Zone Monday morning. It was just one of the crashes that happened. There is no word on the driver’s condition.

One of the hundreds of accidents reported so far. This one happened just south of exit 27 on I-83. No word on the driver…

Maryland State Police responded to 301 crashes Sunday between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. They also responded to 120 disabled/unattended vehicles and answered 700 calls for service.

Their updated numbers found that between 8 a.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. Monday, they had responded to 372 crashes, 177 disabled/unattended vehicles and answered 1,055 calls for service.

From 8am Sun – 9am Mon, Maryland State Police has responded to 372 crashes, 177 disabled/unattended vehicles & answered 1055 calls for service. All counties, except Wicomico & Worcester have snow emergency plans in effect.

Brenda Carl with the Maryland State Police said with weather events like this, they have extra troopers standing by and as always, urge drivers to use caution.

“If you’re on the highway today, keep your eyes open for any situation that could arise because if it’s an ice condition, things can quickly get out of hand,” Carl said.

All counties, except Wicomico, Worcester and St. Mary’s counties have snow emergency plans in effect- meaning all vehicles on the roadway must be equipped with snow chains or snow tires. A parking ban is imposed on all snow emergency routes. All vehicles left on the shoulders of those routes will be towed at the owner’s expense.

The storm is expected to pass through Maryland over a 48-hour period. A wintry mix will turn back to snow Monday afternoon and will continue overnight. Refreezing will again be a concern overnight.

Susquehanna Hose Co. responded to two MVCs within thirty minutes of each other.

Susquehanna Hose Co. crews have responded to two MVCs within the last 30 minutes. The first involving a car vs a pole in the 1400 block of Superior Street (Rt 155). Crews now on scene of this crash at Lapidum Road & Webster-Lapidum Road.

Baltimore County Police said as of 6 p.m. they had responded to 104 crashes.

As more people are deciding to stay home and off the roads, Baltimore County police are seeing the number of crashes they're responding to taper off. As of 6:00 p.m., officers had responded to 104 crashes.

