BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland is seeing one of its biggest winter storms in years.

Snow began to fall Sunday morning and fell throughout the day. Some areas saw between 2-3 inches while Ridgeley saw 5.1″ as of 6 p.m. Sunday.

An additional 2-5″ can be expected Monday night into Tuesday.

Here's an updated look at totals so far. An additional 2-5" can be expected Monday night – Tuesday. @wjz pic.twitter.com/aSkZNJ2YNi — Chelsea Ingram (@ChelseaWeather) January 31, 2021

Winter storm warnings went into effect at 4 a.m. on Sunday, and much of the state is included within the warning territory, with the exception of a few Eastern Shore counties, and those areas are under a winter weather advisory.

TIMELINE: How Long Will The Snow Last?

Before focusing more on central Maryland, it is important to note that some of our Eastern Shore communities could battle gusty winds as high as 40 mph on Sunday. This will contribute to significantly reduced visibility and hazardous travel conditions.

Snow arrived from west to east on Sunday, arriving in Baltimore around 9 a.m. Sunday.

It then changed over to mixed precipitation as modeled Sunday night and lasted off-and-on overnight through Monday.

There is still a bit of uncertainty regarding exactly how much mixing occurs, along with the duration. A longer period of mixing could result in lower snow totals.

While some areas transition to a wintry mix on Sunday night, the energy from the storm system will transfer off the coast and a nor’easter will begin to develop. As cold air gets pulled back into the storm, a changeover to snow will occur as this storm begins to strengthen.

Given the current computer model trends, Baltimore City and areas north could easily get 8-12″ of snow during the Sunday morning-Tuesday morning time frame.

Baltimore City Schools Meal Sites Closed Monday Due To Winter Weather

Baltimore City has opened several shelters using hotels and rec centers to host anyone in need with COVID-19 precautions in place.

“Clients may stay in the shelters throughout the day until the code blue extreme declaration has ended,” said Tisha Edwards, Mayor’s Office of Homeless Services.

Winter essentials are flying off the shelves at a Canton Ace Hardware store, which had just recently restocked its load.

“We are completely out of shovels. We are completely out of sleds,” said Jerry McGee, Ace Hardware.

As the sun went down, another round of snow fell, something that many people say they’ve been patiently waiting for.

“We’ve been in the city for about four years, and haven’t had snow yet and we’ve been talking about it for a few years and it’s finally,” said Canton resident Fran Lynch.

Precipitation will quickly exit Tuesday morning, and other than some lingering flurries, it will be a quiet and cold day with highs remaining in the 30s.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning starting at 4 a.m. Sunday through 6 a.m. Tuesday. Counties included are:

Anne Arundel County

Baltimore City

Baltimore County

Calvert County

Caroline County

Cecil County

Charles County

Dorchester County

Harford County

Howard County

Kent County

Montgomery County

Prince George’s County

Queen Anne’s County

St. Mary’s County

Talbot County

Wicomico County

In total, from now through Tuesday morning, Baltimore City and areas north of us could easily get 8-12 inches of snow.

Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.