BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Up to the foot of snow already fell in Maryland this weekend with more snow expected later Monday.

According to the latest snow totals (noon), Western Maryland got the most snow Sunday into Monday with 12 inches reported in Garrett County, 7.1 inches in Washington and 6.1 inches reported in Allegany County.

Areas north of Baltimore also reported more than 6 inches of snow Sunday — Frederick County with 6.3, Harford County with 6.1 inches and Baltimore County with 4.3 inches.

#mdwx Snow totals from"Round 1." " Round 2" will add to these totals. pic.twitter.com/o8diASjcXL — Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) February 1, 2021

Baltimore City reported 3.8 inches of snow, while Howard County reported 3.5 inches. Anne Arundel and Carroll counties reported 3 inches of snow each.

A new daily maximum record snowfall was set Sunday at BWI with 3.8 inches! The last record set was in 1985 with 3.7 inches.

A new daily maximum record snowfall was set yesterday at BWI. More on @wjz at 4pm. pic.twitter.com/2fkLlpiQd4 — Chelsea Ingram (@ChelseaWeather) February 1, 2021

More snow is expected to fall Monday afternoon into the evening. Snow will then again mix with sleet before it leaves the area Tuesday.

