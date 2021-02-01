Tracking SnowMore Snow Expected Monday, Winter Storm Warning In Effect Through Tuesday
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — It’s February 1, and the start of Black History Month.

Gov. Larry Hogan is recognizing historic African American figures in Maryland’s history.

The governor announced a partnership with the Banneker-Douglass Museum and Rev. Tamara Wilson, who is chair of the Maryland Commission on African American History and Culture.

They will highlight the contributions of iconic Black Marylanders in our state’s history and future.

In Baltimore County, County Executive Johnny Olszewski announced a conversation series that will discuss Black leaders’ successes and efforts to make the county more inclusive.

The conversations will be streamed on the county’s Facebook page. They include:

  • UMBC President Dr. Freeman Hrabowski
    • February 3, 6-7 p.m.
  • Baltimore County Council Chairman Julian Jones
    • February 10, 7-8 p.m.
  • Maryland House Speaker Adrienne Jones
    • February 16, 6-7 p.m.
  • Board of Education Chair Makeda Scott
    • February 25, 7-8 p.m.

