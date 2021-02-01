Tracking SnowMore Snow Expected Monday, Winter Storm Warning In Effect Through Tuesday
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are searching for a missing 78-year-old woman in Baltimore Saturday.

Adeline Massoni was last seen on Jan. 29 in the 4400 block of Raspe Avenue. She may be wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and black sneakers.

Anyone with information is urged to contact BPD’s Missing Person unit at 443-984-7385 or call 911.

