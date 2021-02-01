BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are searching for a missing 78-year-old woman in Baltimore Saturday.
Adeline Massoni was last seen on Jan. 29 in the 4400 block of Raspe Avenue. She may be wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and black sneakers.
Anyone with information is urged to contact BPD’s Missing Person unit at 443-984-7385 or call 911.
Help Police Locate Missing 78 year-old Adeline Massoni. She was last seen in the 4400 block of Raspe Ave and may be wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, and black sneakers.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the BPD's Missing Person Unit at, 443-984-7385 or dial 911. pic.twitter.com/uKcKkvyl38
— Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) January 31, 2021