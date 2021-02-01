BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Slick roads and slippery sidewalks are a concern Monday morning after snow fell Sunday and then began to mix with sleet overnight. Now, freezing rain is adding to the slick conditions.

Maryland officials are asking that residents stay home so that crews can continue to clear and treat roads during this two-day weather event.

Tina Regester from Maryland’s State Highway Administration said state crews responded to more than 400 crashes, including some Monday morning. Secondary roads are especially slippery.

One of the hundreds of accidents reported so far. This one happened just south of exit 27 on I-83. No word on the driver… Stay safe everyone pic.twitter.com/tf2vQUEFZt — Sean Streicher (@SeanStreicher) February 1, 2021

Regester said if you have to drive, make sure the snow and ice is completely cleared from your car’s windows and roof.

Crews did not waste any time getting ready for the storm.

“We were out on on all our roads statewide, some areas like western Maryland were plowing right now in this area were continuing to apply materials to keep the road from getting slippery,” said Shantee Felix with MDOT SHA.

It was a snow day that’s been years in the making, some people chose to take a spin on a sled or a snow board. Others got to work before the snow piled up.

“…trying to get the sidewalks cleaned up, through some mag on them, and then also throw some salt on the parking lots,” said Nick and Evan Kaliakoudas, Baltimore County residents.

Winter weather event is not over. Continue to avoid travel IF you are able. Conditions still have the potential to change rapidly. If you must drive, take it slow as icy spots are possible, especially on untreated surfaces. #snowmd #mdwx — MDTA (@TheMDTA) February 1, 2021

Maryland State Police say they responded to 301 crashes between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. Sunday.

City officials are encouraging residents to plan ahead, with predicted mixed precipitation expected to cause hazardous driving conditions. Anyone who has to travel should allow for more time to commute, drive at reduced speeds and increase stopping distance.

COVID-19 testing sites may need to close if the weather worsens, but are still planned to open.

Gov. Larry Hogan advised Marylanders to take the following steps in preparation for severe weather:

Pay close attention to emergency information and alerts from official sources. Marylanders can subscribe to alerts from the Maryland Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) by texting “MdReady” to 898211.

Keep devices charged in case of possible power outages.

Exercise extreme caution if you must travel. Marylanders can call 511 or visit md511.org for travel updates.

More resources on winter storm preparedness can be found here.

