Tracking SnowMore Snow Expected Monday, Winter Storm Warning In Effect Through Tuesday
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Anne Arundel County, Fire, Hanover, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers

HANOVER, MD. (WJZ) — Smoldering fireplace ashes are blamed for a fire that caused extensive damage to a house in Anne Arundel County.

The fire was reported just before 8:30 a.m. inside a house in the 1500 block of Beaver Dam Court in Hanover. The fire caused an estimated $300,000 in damage to the house.

Credit: Anne Arundel County Fire

Credit: Anne Arundel County Fire

One of the homeowners suffered non-life-threatening burns.

Firefighters said ashes, that were still hot, were disposed in a cardboard box which ignited the fire.

The three people living in the home are now displaced and being helped by the Red Cross.

CBS Baltimore Staff