HANOVER, MD. (WJZ) — Smoldering fireplace ashes are blamed for a fire that caused extensive damage to a house in Anne Arundel County.
The fire was reported just before 8:30 a.m. inside a house in the 1500 block of Beaver Dam Court in Hanover. The fire caused an estimated $300,000 in damage to the house.
One of the homeowners suffered non-life-threatening burns.
Firefighters said ashes, that were still hot, were disposed in a cardboard box which ignited the fire.
The three people living in the home are now displaced and being helped by the Red Cross.