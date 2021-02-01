Hi Everyone!

From the “things you never thought you would never say file” comes this. Round two of snow, and windswept at times, is on the way and that may be your best friend this afternoon. Yep, after a couple of late overnight hours of area wide freezing rain at least the snow, on the way, will provide some traction.

We knew that mixed precipitation between rounds of snow could get problematic, but seeing rather than just saying that, this morning, gave us all a “wow minute.”

So round two of snow arrives and then it is done. That snow finish line is tomorrow morning. ”All in all” a different kind of a weather event, but still a heck of a storm.

Wednesday the Sun returns, by Friday mild air does too. It’s just a matter of time. If I will come out of the Covid era with some new understanding it will be patience. And with this week’s weather that patience WILL BE a virtue. Weather will always change, just pause and trust time.

MB!