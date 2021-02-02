MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD. (WJZ) — Two Montgomery County residents have tested positive for the South African COVID-19 variant, according to health officials.

Montgomery County Health Officer Dr. Travis Gayles confirmed that “preliminary results” found the two had the variant. The cases are connected to travel.

2 more possible cases of the more contagious South African #COVID19 variant detected in Maryland. Montgomery County health officer says the results for 2 residents are preliminary and connected to travel. Past case detected in Baltimore area was not connected to travel. @wjz pic.twitter.com/P0NFIK7XDh — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) February 2, 2021

“I will caution we have very limited information, but we did receive a report that had two Montgomery County residents that had a preliminary positive result for the South African variant strain of COVID-19,” he said.

Follow WJZ on Facebook

They said at this time it was not community transmission. They will make more information available as it comes.

Gov. Larry Hogan tweeted later Tuesday morning that the two had recently traveled abroad.

He added contact tracing is underway and close contacts are isolating.

There are now five cases of the variant in the country- three of them in Maryland. The other two are cases in South Carolina.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.