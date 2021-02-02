BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 21-year-old man was shot late Monday in northeast Baltimore.
Officers were dispatched to the 4300 block of Loch Raven Boulevard around 10:16 p.m. to investigate a reported shooting.
When they arrived, a man was found suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital.
Northeast District detectives responded to the scene and assumed control over the investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Northeast District Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2444.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an anonymous online text-tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.