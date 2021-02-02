WINDSOR MILL, Md. (WJZ) — A three-alarm fire in Baltimore County left multiple people displaced Tuesday, officials said.
The fire broke out at an apartment complex in the unit block of Springridge Court near Windsor Mill earlier Tuesday morning.
Chopper 13 was over the scene as firefighters battled the blaze. Flames were visible from above as crews worked to put out the fire.
Fire officials tweeted the blaze was extinguished shortly after 1:30 p.m.
Update, unit block of Springridge Ct., 21244: 3-alarm fire was knocked at 1:34 p.m. Crews remain o/s for overhaul. EA pic.twitter.com/OReszbfBlC
— Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) February 2, 2021
Five units are affected and multiple people are displaced, but no injuries have been reported, fire officials tweeted.
The Baltimore County Fire Department says multiple families are displaced after a 3-alarm fire burned 5 apartment buildings on Springridge Court in Windsor Mill. No injuries reported. @wjz pic.twitter.com/AoJQSpOWDc
— Stetson Miller (@stetsonmreports) February 2, 2021
It’s unclear what caused the fire, but it appears to have spread across a shared attic.
Get alerts from WJZ first! Follow WJZ on Facebook and download the app.