ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Public Schools will resume its athletics in a hybrid format for fall sports student-athletes starting February 16.

They will be able to take part in a non-competitive, four-week session including “skills-based practice sessions and virtual opportunities.”

The school system plans to also conduct a 14-week competitive spring sports season starting March 15. There will be three weeks of practices and tryouts and then up to seven weeks of competition, with possible postseason opportunities.

“This plan is designed to allow for the best possible opportunity for a wholesome spring season that will include AACPS athletic competition for the first time since March of 2020,” Superintendent George Arlotto said. “While we had all hoped to offer competition for student-athletes in all of our sports, that is simply not possible for us at this point. An elongated spring season provides for more time for a student-athlete or team to rejoin a team during the season should they have to be quarantined due to a COVID situation. It also allows us to maximize opportunities for student-athletes prior to AACPS graduations in early June.”