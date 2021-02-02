WINDSOR MILL, Md. (WJZ) — A three-alarm fire in Baltimore County left more than two dozen families displaced Tuesday, officials said.

The fire broke out at the Tuscany Gardens Apartments in the unit block of Springridge Court near Windsor Mill just before noon. When firefighters got to the scene, they found flames on both the second and third floors.

Chopper 13 was over the scene as firefighters battled the blaze. Flames were visible from above as crews worked to put out the fire.

Fire officials tweeted the blaze was extinguished shortly after 1:30 p.m.

The weather made battling the fire even more difficult.

“There were a couple of challenges initially with this fire, one being that some of the hydrants in the area had frozen because of the cold weather temperatures,” said Baltimore County Fire Director Tim Rostkowski.

In total, 27 families were displaced and 30 units are uninhabitable, officials said Tuesday evening.

The American Red Cross is helping those affected.

Charon Thompson was working from home with her son when the fire broke out.

“When I seen all them flames, I was like, ‘Oh, we got to get out of here,'” she said.

Joe Stark rushed over from his home nearby in Woodlawn when he heard about the fire. His daughter and her son live in the complex.

“We had just gotten a call, so now we have her at the hospital for smoke inhalation,” he said.

Stark said he’s just grateful they’re doing okay.

“(I’m) just glad I didn’t have to go in there and save her, you know, that’s the main thing so that’s a blessing. The material things really don’t matter,” he said.

It’s unclear what caused the fire, but it appears to have spread across a shared attic.

