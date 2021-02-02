BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore is receiving national attention, but it’s not the kind of attention the city wants.
Charm City has been ranked No. 2 in the nation, again, for bed bugs!
Chicago took the top spot, while Washington, D.C., came in at number 3.
Orkin says they made the list based on where the pest control company performed the most bed bug treatments.
The insects lie dormant for several months at a time, meaning bugs in hotels and offices may still be alive when “business as usual” resumes.