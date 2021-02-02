BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Broadway is making a comeback to Baltimore this fall!

The Hippodrome Theatre plans to bring its rescheduled Broadway series back starting in September. Seven of the eight previously announced shows will run at the theatre.

That means Hamilton, Mean Girls, Dear Evan Hansen, Tootsie, Pretty Woman: The Musical, Hairspray, Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations and The Prom will be back!

To Kill a Mockingbird will not be in the season but will make its Baltimore premiere at a different time, the theatre said.

Here is the Hippodrome’s updated schedule:

Pretty Woman: The Musical September 28-October 3, 2021

Tootsie December 14-19, 2021

The Prom January 18-23, 2022

Dear Evan Hansen March 15-20, 2022

Ain’t Too Proud May 3-8, 2022

Hairspray June 14-19, 2022

Mean Girls July 12-17, 2022

Hamilton October 4-30, 2022

Meanwhile, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, has been pushed to February 15-20, 2022.

There are some subscription packages on sale right now. You can learn more here.

Season ticketholders for the previously announced shows will keep their seats for the rescheduled times. Subscribers can log into their account to confirm the date and time of their tickets.

The theatre added that they are working with state and local government officials to reopen following all health guidelines. There could be performance cancellations, in which case the value of your ticket would remain safe.

If visitors pay in full, they’ll receive a credit, refund or be able to donate the value of their ticket. If they have a payment plan, the value will be applied to the remaining payments on their account.