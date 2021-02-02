BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There will soon be more options for where Marylanders can get their COVID-19 vaccine.
CVS is offering the shot at 18 different pharmacy locations.
This includes Baltimore, Bowie, Frederick and Fulton.
Marylanders can sign up starting next Tuesday, and appointments start next Thursday.
Walk-in appointments are not available, and this is only available for people in Phase 1-A through 1-C.
