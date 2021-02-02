ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan is once again calling for the FBI to build its new headquarters in Maryland.
In a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray, the governor said, “Maryland remains the ideal site for the consolidated FBI headquarters, and we are urging the Biden administration to restart this critical project.”
“Maryland is already home to a significant number of FBI employees and is committed to creating the infrastructure necessary to accommodate an influx of federal workers,” he added.
The recent federal spending bill calls for the location of the new headquarters to be identified within 90 days.