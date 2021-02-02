BEL AIR, MD. (WJZ) — Harford County is set to distribute an additional $1,055,325 in COVID-19 relief grants to help out local restaurants.
The funds are coming from the state of Maryland, the county said in a release Tuesday. They said the amount of each grant will depend on the number of applicants.
Restaurants- including food trucks and seasonal vendors- are able to apply even if they have already received other Harford County COVID relief grants funding by the CARES Act and the first round of state-funded grants.
“Restaurants still need help as the pandemic and statewide restrictions limit their ability to pay employees and stay in business,” County Executive Barry Glassman said. “Like we have done with prior grants, my administration will work quickly to bring relief to Harford’s great restaurants.”
They can use the grant for operating costs including rent, payroll and job training; buying outdoor dining equipment, technology to help support carryout and delivery and to buy PPE. It can also be used to buy disposable food containers, sanitization services and other COVID-related expenses.
The county will start accepting applications Wednesday, February 3, through Friday, February 19. You can learn more on how and where to apply here.
