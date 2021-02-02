BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Icy roads and black ice are a concern Tuesday morning after refreezing overnight left roads and sidewalks slick in spots.

A multi-day winter storm event is moving out of Maryland Tuesday, but some more light snow and flurries are expected.

Maryland State Police report they responded to 505 crashes and 245 disabled vehicles between 8 a.m. Sunday and 5 a.m. Tuesday.

They also got 1,799 calls for service.

Another crash in Frederick County left a 64-year-old Frederick man dead. The county’s sheriff’s office said the crash happened around noon in the 6900 block of Ira Sears Road in Adamstown.

According to the sheriff’s office, the victim and two others were on a waste truck when the truck overturned on an icy and snowy road.

The victim, Mark Steven Williams, was pinned under the truck and died at the scene.

In total, the sheriff’s office said its deputies responded to more than 340 calls for service during the storm, including at least 20 crashes.

