DUNDALK, MD. (WJZ) — A 37-year-old man died Tuesday morning at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center after a stabbing in Dundalk Monday night.
Officers responded to a call around 10:30 p.m. to the 3100 block of Yorkway when they found 37-year-old David Donald Magill, Jr., suffering from a stab wound to his upper body.
Medics took him to Bayview Medical Center where he later died.
Police believe based on preliminary investigation that the stabbing may have been the result of a domestic dispute.
Detectives are asking anyone with information on this case to contact them at 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers.