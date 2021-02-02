BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Transportation Authority is warning the public about reports of spam text messages from “Maryland MDot Urgent.”
The MDTA says there have been reports of text messages from “Maryland MDot Urgent” addressing “MDot customer” with a link.
The link is spam and has been reported to MDOT’s IT Department, the MDTA says.
Attention: Reported SPAM Text Messages — If you have received a text from “Maryland-MDot Urgent” addressing “MDot customer” with a link, please ignore the text. It is SPAM and has been reported to MDOT’s IT Department. DO NOT click on the link and DELETE the message.
Anyone who receives these messages should not click the link and delete it immediately.