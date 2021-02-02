Maryland WeatherWinter Storm Moves Out Of Maryland Tuesday
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Transportation Authority is warning the public about reports of spam text messages from “Maryland MDot Urgent.”

The MDTA says there have been reports of text messages from “Maryland MDot Urgent” addressing “MDot customer” with a link.

The link is spam and has been reported to MDOT’s IT Department, the MDTA says.

Anyone who receives these messages should not click the link and delete it immediately.