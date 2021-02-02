BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The remnants of a multi-day winter storm that dropped more than a foot of snow in parts of Maryland moved out of the state Tuesday as it continued up the East Coast.

In much of the state, residents continued to clean up on Tuesday from the snow and ice that fell beginning Sunday.

“I knew it was going to be bad, but I didn’t know it was going to be this bad,” Baltimore resident Tevin Grace said.

Grace said he’s seen worse in Maryland, but the most recent storm still packed a punch.

The snow and ice, combined with slippery roads, kept Harrison Scherr home from work on Monday.

“Yesterday, I was snowed in, didn’t go to work,” Scherr said after cleaning off his vehicle’s windshield. “Today (I’m) back at it, back to the office.”

In Carroll County, drivers told WJZ the roads were much better Tuesday morning than they had been.

“(Route) 140 seems to be okay this morning. I was expecting it to be a little worse like yesterday,” driver Robert Bollinger said.

“I’ve gone about 30 miles already and the roads are perfect,” Kim Keller from Fairfield, Pennsylvania, said.

While main thoroughfares have been heavily treated, side streets are a different story.

Not everyone was upset, though. Jeffrey Snider chose to see the beauty in what Mother Nature had to offer.

“It’s nice to finally get some snow,” he said. “I really do enjoy snow.”

Allison Lentz and her mom were also out shoveling Tuesday morning. Lentz said she missed the snow.

“I was out in Seattle for six or seven years and it was just rain and I hated it, so I’m really happy to be back east,” she said.

The winter blast also brought out the best in people like Alicia Barger, who spent part of Tuesday clearing snow and ice from the homes of her elderly neighbors.

“We all chip in and clear everybody’s cars and things like that,” she said.

One area many can agree on: “I actually don’t mind the snow at all,” Bollinger said, “it’s the cleanup afterward that you get tired of.”

