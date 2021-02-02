BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Parts of Maryland saw more than a foot of snow as a multi-day system dropped fresh flakes up and down the East Coast.
The highest snow total reported was 20.5 inches in Sabillasville in Frederick County. Thurmont, also in Frederick County, saw more than a foot — 14.2 inches.
In western Maryland, Frostburg saw 10.5 inches and Deer Park in Garrett County recorded 14.8.
Closer to the Pennsylvania line, Norrisville saw 10 inches and Millers in Carroll County recorded 8.3.
Baltimore City reported 5.2 inches of snow. A new daily maximum record snowfall was set Sunday at BWI with 3.9 inches! The last record set was in 1985 with 3.7 inches.
Areas to the south and east saw even less snow accumulation; Bethesda reported just three inches and Pasadena 2.3.
Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.