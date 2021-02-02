BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you have recovered from COVID-19, a new study says you may only need one dose of the vaccine.

Researchers at the University of Maryland School of Medicine studied 59 healthcare workers and found those who had the virus had a robust immune response after just one shot.

This worked for both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine.

Doctors say this could help with the crippling shortage of vaccines.

“If there’s a shortage for months on end and we need to quickly pivot and change policy, we should consider this data to suggest people who have had COVID-19 maybe shouldn’t be the ones getting the vaccine right away, or that they should only get a single dose,” Dr. Anthony Harris, with the University of Maryland School of Medicine, said.

The CDC funded the study, but the agency didn’t respond to how the research could affect its guidance to distribute the vaccine in the two-dose regimen.

