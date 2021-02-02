BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Hi Everyone! Relatives ,trash, and snow storms all begin to stink after three days. And here is day three.

It dawned with expected snow showers banding around that storm now near New England. And slowly, and surely, those snow showers will end as the big low moves toward the Canadian Maritimes. And that will be that. But three solid days’ worth. Quite an event! In the overall bigger picture it will be New York City, and parts of Jersey that will have taken the brunt of this pain in the barometer. All in all we got very lucky.

Now a few day’s of calm as we move into February. And today is the second of the second month and that is “Groundhog Day!” With Covid protocols in place the party was a virtual one with over 13 thousand folks around the world watching Phil,…….SEE HIS SHADOW!! Six more weeks of Winter! (They had overcast skies at Gobblers Knob so I am not sure how he saw his shadow. But never let the facts get in the way of a good story.)

This year Cousin GH l may be spot on as the next bump in the weather road will be VERY COLD temps Sunday night, Monday and Monday night. Cold like night time teens and day time low 20’s. Hopefully Punxsutawney Phil is only right for a week.

MB!