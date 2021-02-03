BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 19-year-old woman is in the hospital after she was shot in the foot in South Baltimore earlier Wednesday morning.
Officers responded to the area of Cole Street and S. Stricker Street for a shot spotter alert at around 9:59 a.m. They found a 19-year-old woman who had been shot to her foot.
The woman told police she was walking to the store in the 1500 block of Cole Street when she heard discharging and realized she had been shot. She ran from there to the 300 block of S. Stricker Street where she was found by police.
She was taken to an area hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury.
Southern District shooting detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2499 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.