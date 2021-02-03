WINDSOR MILL, Md. (WJZ) — Officials have deemed a three-alarm fire that displaced more than two dozen families on Tuesday accidental in nature.
Investigators from the Baltimore County Police Department ruled the fire was caused by a malfunction in the building’s chimney exhaust system.
3-Alarm Fire At Baltimore County Apartment Complex Displaces Dozens Of Families; No Injuries Reported
The blaze broke out just after 11:45 a.m. at the Tuscany Gardens Apartments in the unit block of Springridge Court near Windsor Mill. In total, 27 families were displaced across five buildings.
The fire spread in part due to a shared attic space, officials said.
Get alerts from WJZ first! Follow WJZ on Facebook and download the app.