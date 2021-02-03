COVID IN MD:Second Day With Fewer Than 1K New Cases Reported; Positivity Rate Increases
By CBS Baltimore Staff
WINDSOR MILL, Md. (WJZ) — Officials have deemed a three-alarm fire that displaced more than two dozen families on Tuesday accidental in nature.

Investigators from the Baltimore County Police Department ruled the fire was caused by a malfunction in the building’s chimney exhaust system.

The blaze broke out just after 11:45 a.m. at the Tuscany Gardens Apartments in the unit block of Springridge Court near Windsor Mill. In total, 27 families were displaced across five buildings.

The fire spread in part due to a shared attic space, officials said.

