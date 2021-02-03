HAVRE DE GRACE, MD. (WJZ) — A 23-year-old woman is charged after deputy state fire marshals say she intentionally set a mattress on fire in the basement of a Havre De Grace home in July 2020.
Susquehanna Hose Company responded to the 100 block of Anderson Lane at 2:40 a.m. on July 5, 2020. They got to the one-story single-family home and found all of the people inside had safely exited. When they went inside, they found a mattress was on fire in the basement. They quickly extinguished the fire and no one was injured.
Havre De Grace Police were requested to the scene because of a domestic dispute between the suspect, Alyssa O’Brien, and the owner’s adult son. Investigators learned the fire was set on purpose and found O’Brien to be responsible.
The home sustained around $500 in damages.
O’Brien is charged with first and second-degree arson, second-degree malicious burning and four counts of reckless endangerment.
After police got a tip on her whereabouts, she was arrested Tuesday afternoon.