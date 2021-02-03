Baltimore County Police Rescue 2 Loose Horses During SnowstormThe snowy conditions and freezing rain kept Baltimore County Police officers busy on Monday. One officer came across two loose horses in Kingsville, Maryland.

New Green Sea Turtle Kai Getting Rehab At National AquariumA juvenile green sea turtle who was left stranded on a barrier island after a boat strike in 2018 is getting some rehab at the National Aquarium.

Broadway Coming Back To Hippodrome Theatre Starting Fall 2021

'We Really Missed The Snow': Marylanders Enjoy One Of State's Biggest Snowstorms In YearsFrom Carroll County to Harford County, many Marylanders WJZ spoke with Monday said they were enjoying seeing significant snow for the first time in a while.

Old Bay Hot Sauce Is Back, And It's Not Going Anywhere This TimeOld Bay Hot Sauce is back, and this time it's here to stay!

WJZ Meteorologist Meg McNamara Got Married SaturdayMeg McNamara gets married!