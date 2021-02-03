BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Schools will not expand its optional in-person learning until the first two weeks of March 2021.
The new start dates are:
- Kindergarten through grade 2 will begin Monday, March 1
- Grades 3-5 and grade 9 will begin Monday, March 15
- Grade 12 will begin April 12, 2021, the first day of the Fourth Quarter
- NOTE: An update on pre-kindergarten, grades 6-8, and grades 10-11 will be provided in early March, at the latest
They said the decision gives more time for families to understand what in-person learning will look like, and give teachers and school staff to prepare for the transition.
Families are able to decide if they want to remain virtual or move into in-person learning.
For charter and contract schools, families should visit the charter schools page to learn which schools will be opting into each phase of in-person learning, and visit their school’s website to review specific in-person learning plans.