BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City employees are taking their paycheck problems right to City Hall. Some of them haven’t received a proper paycheck in over a month.
Workday is the name of Baltimore City’s new online payroll system. It rolled out several weeks ago in an effort to move away from paper timesheets.
The problem is until the new technology is sorted out, many people have received paychecks in the amount of $10, $15 or $20.
Some employees said they don’t see any of their overtime or COVID stipends reflected in their paychecks, and it’s putting them in a tough position.
City Council President Nick Mosby told WJZ the new system is much more modern and is good when it comes to accounting for time and overtime, something Baltimore City has long struggled with.
Mayor Brandon Scott said various departments are working double-time to get this resolved as soon as possible.
Baltimore City employees are now being asked to fill out an online form and to itemize all of the concerns they have with their paychecks.
