DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police have arrested and charged a suspect in connection with a fatal stabbing in Dundalk on Tuesday.
Shannon Nicole Gelvar, 36, of Dundalk, has been charged with first-degree murder.
The victim has been identified as David Donald Magill Jr.
Police say an argument broke out between Gelvar and Magill the night of the stabbing.
The two lived together, police say.
Gelvar is being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center on a no-bail status pending a bail review hearing.