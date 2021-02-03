BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announced Wednesday $3.9 million in grant funds to help restaurants and taverns in the city struggling with COVID-related expenses.
The funding, unlike previous rounds, will be eligible for bars and taverns to use.
“Our restaurants have remained resilient as we continue to navigate this unprecedented public health pandemic and focus on an equitable recovery,” said Mayor Brandon M. Scott. “I encourage all restaurants to submit an application for this new round of grant funding. My administration will work closely with BDC to ensure these dollars make their way to our restaurants and taverns as soon as possible so they can stay afloat through the continuous impacts of COVID-19.”
The Baltimore Development Corporation will administer the funds. Applications online will be available through February 19. The grants will be awarded based on need, not a first-come, first-served basis.
The minimum amount a business can receive is $10,000, with a maximum amount of $50,000.
