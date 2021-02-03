BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announced Wednesday the launch of his “100 Days of Action Tracker,” an online tracking page for all of the priorities the mayor has said he will focus on his his first 100 days in office.
“Over the past few months, my team and I have been working hard to build a new foundation for our local government in Baltimore City. This work will not be easy, particularly as we continue to navigate the devastating public health and economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, something that layers on Baltimore’s existing inequities and unrelenting violence epidemic,” he says in a message on the tracker.
The tracker takes a priority area and shows, via graphics,
“This administration will need to operate with great urgency, transparency, accountability and commitment to equity more than ever before,” he said in a press conference Wednesday.
You can check the progress on his actions here.