BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Board of Estimates on Wednesday unanimously approved ending the city’s agreement with the company undertaking the controversial aerial surveillance program.
In April 2020, the city approved a contract with Ohio-based Persistent Surveillance Systems for the pilot program aimed at reducing crime by providing police officers visual data collected by surveillance planes.
The program ended October 31, the city’s police department said, but not before the ACLU of Maryland took it to court, arguing aerial surveillance violated residents’ First and Fourth Amendment rights.
Out-of-state philanthropists covered the costs of the program.
An agenda for Wednesday’s meeting said the police department “has no plan to renew or extend the program for the foreseeable future.”
In a statement, Councilman Mark Conway, who chairs the public safety and government operations committee, praised the decision to end the program.
“If we want to bring down violence in Baltimore, we need proven public safety strategies that respect residents’ constitutional rights while engaging communities holistically,” he said. “The surveillance plane did not strike that balance. Under my chairmanship, the Public Safety Committee will explore public safety solutions that do, and I look forward to continuing to work with the mayor, police department, and stakeholders in and outside of city government.”
