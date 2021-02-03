COVID IN MD:Second Day With Fewer Than 1K New Cases Reported; Positivity Rate Increases
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore skyline is about to look a little different.

After nearly 70 years, the Domino Sugars sign will be taken down and replaced with a LED lit sign.

“As we approach 100 years of operation in Baltimore, we are renewing our commitment to the city by ensuring it stays lit for generations to come,” Domino Sugars said in a statement Wednesday.

The company will renovate the sign with structural repairs and brand new letters that they say will “mimic the look of neon.”

They said they are working to make sure the sign will retain the same appearance, stay lit and be more sustainable.

CBS Baltimore Staff