BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s a girl!
Famous Baltimore cake master Duff Goldman and his wife Johnna welcomed a daughter on Sunday, the couple posted on Instagram.
Josephine Frances Goldman was born at 5:31 Sunday, weighing in at eight pounds, two ounces and measuring 21 inches long.
“I have no words to describe this blessing,” Duff Goldman, known for his Food Network series “Ace of Cakes,” wrote on Instagram on Tuesday.
Duff and Johnna got married in 2019 and, fittingly, had some wild cakes at the wedding, including one made of meat!
Duff opened Charm City Cakes in Baltimore in 2002 and later added a Los Angeles location in 2011, according to the bakery’s website.