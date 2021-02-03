WASHINGTON (WJZ) — Nearly a month after the deadly riots at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, the FBI on Wednesday released more photos of people they’re trying to identify.

Some of those wanted are accused of making unlawful entry into the building and assaulting police officers.

Crisis at the Capitol suspects wanted The FBI released these photos of suspects they said assaulted police officers and unlawfully entered the U.S. Capitol during the deadly riots at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. Anyone with information should call 1-800-CALL-FBI or visit tips.fbi.gov. Credit: FBI

Others who are wanted are sought for allegedly assaulting a member of the media between 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Crisis at the Capitol suspects wanted The FBI released these photos of suspects they said assaulted a member of the media during the deadly riots at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. Anyone with information should call 1-800-CALL-FBI or visit tips.fbi.gov. Credit: FBI

The new photos were released the same day as Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died after defending the Capitol, lay in honor in that building.

So far, around 150 people, including at least three from Maryland, have been charged federally following the riots.

Anyone with information should contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or online here.

