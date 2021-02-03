COVID IN MD:Second Day With Fewer Than 1K New Cases Reported; Positivity Rate Increases
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Orioles announced Wednesday night the team has signed former Cy Young winner Félix Hernández to a minor league contract.

Hernández will make $1 million, according to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman.

Hernández opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns.

He is a six-time All-Star and the winner of the 2010 American League Cy Young Award.

Hernández, 35, has not pitched in the Majors since 2019. During his career, he won 169 games, recorded 2,524 strikeouts and posted an ERA of 3.42.

