ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan will give a virtual state of the state address Wednesday, Feb. 3 at 7 p.m.
WJZ will carry the governor's address to Marylanders live on air and will stream it on WJZ.com.
It’s the governor’s 7th state of the state address and comes amidst the worldwide coronavirus pandemic and its economic fallout.
“This address provides a chance to reflect on the unprecedented challenges we have confronted together over the last year, and the opportunities for recovery that lie ahead,” Hogan said in a press release.
The address will take place virtually in accordance to COVID-19 related protocols.
“While we honor the historic and constitutional significance of this annual tradition, it is important we follow the proper health protocols,” he said.
