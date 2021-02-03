SALISBURY, Md. (WJZ) — A 28-year-old Crisfield man was arrested Wednesday in a fatal shooting in Salisbury late Friday night, Maryland State Police said.
Levonte Javar Martin is being held without bond on first-degree and second-degree murder charges.
Police said Martin shot 26-year-old Devonta Fagans. Witnesses reportedly heard gunshots near a home in the 500 block of Emory Court.
Officers found Fagans in a parking lot. He died the following morning at a hospital in Salisbury, police said.
