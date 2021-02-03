BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Super Bowl LV is just days away, but on this day eight years ago, the Baltimore Ravens won their second Super Bowl.
You might remember the lights at the Superdome in New Orleans went out in the third quarter of the game.
The Ravens were up against the San Francisco 49ers 28-6.
It took 34 minutes for the lights to come back on, and when they did, the 49ers staged a comeback, but it wasn’t enough.
The Ravens won 34-31.
You can see Tampa Bay face-off against Kansas City in Super Bowl LV at 6 p.m. Sunday right here on WJZ.
WJZ will have coverage of the big game all day.