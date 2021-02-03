BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — A man who drew national attention after he assaulted people hanging fliers against police brutality on a Maryland bike trail has been sentenced to three years probation.
News outlets reported Tuesday that Anthony Brennan must also complete anger management classes.
The 61-year-old Brennan pleaded guilty in December to three counts of misdemeanor assault for June’s attack.
The three victims were hanging fliers following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody. The attack on the bike trail in Bethesda was videotaped and widely circulated online.
Brennan is now sober after checking into a treatment program. A Montgomery County judge said he found Brennan’s apology for the assault to be sincere.
