BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Today we are exactly one day beyond the halfway point of Winter.

For a visual if this were the racetrack at Pimlico we would be halfway down the backstretch. Even better if we originally sat down with a dozen steamed crabs there would only be six in front of us now. We could go on and on but the point is made.

We woke up this morning to a few flurries. We will go to sleep under clearing skies. The day of change is finally here. The winds of yesterday afternoon, and last night, blowing all that fresh snow from “part three” of the Winter storm really showed just how intense that second snow thump, after the in between icing, was.

Skeptics were chirping the weather folk about, “Where’s the thump?” Well it is sitting on what was the freshly shoveled walks and driveways. And in the end the storm total predictions were fairly spot on in many spots.

Some sun today will do us all a world of good, and then tomorrow an even brighter day. And tomorrow is “Friday Eve!” A double win.

MB!