Dundalk (WJZ)– Baltimore County fire crews respond to an early morning trailer fire.
It broke out around 4:18 this morning in the 3700 block of North Point Road in Dundalk.
One person was rescued and the fire knocked out.
The condition of the person rescued is not known. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
#BREAKING: crews on the scene of a fire in Dundalk just off North Point Rd. @BaltCoFire tells us one person was rescued from a trailer after they received reports of a trailer on fire at around 4am this morning @wjz pic.twitter.com/L963eY3GNX
— Annie Rose Ramos (@AnnieRoseNews) February 4, 2021
#BCoFD crews were dispatched to the 3700 block of North Point Rd in #Dundalk for a trailer on fire at 0418. Crews made one rescue of an occupant and the fire was extinguished at 0429. ^TR
— Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) February 4, 2021