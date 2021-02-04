ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Annapolis Police Chief Edward Jackson announced Thursday that an Annapolis Police officer was criminally charged with misconduct in office.
Corporal Gwynne Tavel was criminally charged with misconduct in office Wednesday, according to police.
Police said on July 22, 2020, Corporal Tavel’s supervisor discovered that he had closed cases assigned to him without properly investigating the cases and without the requisite supervisor approval.
An internal investigation took place and resulted in sustained findings related to the improper investigations. All of the victims have been contacted and the cases reopened, police said.
“We found this internally. Annapolis Police assures residents that officers are here to protect and serve, and with this case, we have an officer who failed to live up to his oath of office,” Chief Jackson said. “He will be held to account.”
Corporal Tavel has been served with charging documents and will remain suspended from duty until the criminal proceedings are concluded.
Corporal Tavel is represented by UFCW Local 400 who issued the following statement:
“The UFCW Local 400 does not comment on open matters, involving our members. The Annapolis Police Department is an Accredited Police agency that adheres to the highest standards. Anytime we fall short of these high standards, it hurts everyone in our membership. These allegations do not reflect the hard-working men and women of the Annapolis Police Department. We respectfully ask that you keep in mind that these are only allegations and that you withhold judgment”.